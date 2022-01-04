Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Grows By 144.5%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the November 30th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

IMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Immunocore stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,646. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

