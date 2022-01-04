Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Decreases By 93.6%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INQD traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,864,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,098. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

