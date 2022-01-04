Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Decreases By 93.6%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INQD traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,864,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,098. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
