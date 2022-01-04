Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Increases By 237.3%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 237.3% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFBD opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Infobird alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFBD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.