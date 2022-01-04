Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 71.3%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,616,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.