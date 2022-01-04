Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Declines By 90.0%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAJMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Kajima has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

