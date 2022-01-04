Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 67.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BXMX stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

