Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 67.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BXMX stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
