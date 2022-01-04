Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Rises By 203.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OIIIF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 17,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.