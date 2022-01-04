Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rises By 316.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REMYY stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on REMYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.