Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rises By 316.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REMYY stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on REMYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

