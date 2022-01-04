Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Rises By 53.6%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RYB Education by 110.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RYB Education in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in RYB Education by 229.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. RYB Education has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.