Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Rises By 54.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 635,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSNT stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

