Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 100.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

SONVY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

