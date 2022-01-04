Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expands By 164.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the November 30th total of 567,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

