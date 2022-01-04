Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Expands By 75.0%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancshares by 110.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.89%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

