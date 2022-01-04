Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 77.1%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

