Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Declines By 71.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the November 30th total of 35,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

