SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $364,383.72 and approximately $11,390.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.71 or 0.08215666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00319980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00925996 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00074478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00483302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00262314 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,624,276 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

