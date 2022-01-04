Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.30 ($69.66).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €66.48 ($75.55) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.99. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.