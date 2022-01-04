SifChain (erowan) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.45 Million

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. SifChain has a market cap of $90.45 million and $345,246.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain (erowan) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,238,387,891 coins and its circulating supply is 524,160,986 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

