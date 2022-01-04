Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.89

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 4957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $1,629,657.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

