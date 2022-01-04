Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PHPPY remained flat at $$22.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Signify has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHPPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

