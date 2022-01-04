Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 45.3% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sika stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Sika has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Get Sika alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays upped their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.46.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.