Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

