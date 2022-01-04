Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,624 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

AVLR opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.