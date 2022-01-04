Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

