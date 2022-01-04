Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 8,533 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

