Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 905.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

NASDAQ:QQD opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

