Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) versus TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Critical Survey

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.36 $4.39 million ($0.34) -5.09 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 103.29 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.