Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.