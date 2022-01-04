Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

