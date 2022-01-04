Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

