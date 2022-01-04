Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141,878.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Skycoin has a market cap of $5.39 million and $141,878.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

