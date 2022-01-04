Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.55

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 117672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.43.

Several analysts have commented on SGR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.