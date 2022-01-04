SmileyCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $235,238.08 and approximately $172.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.