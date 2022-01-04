Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Shares of SMFTF traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

