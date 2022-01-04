Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 593.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snowflake by 43.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $332.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.09. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.20 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

