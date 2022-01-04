SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 177.5% in December

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SFTBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 315,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

