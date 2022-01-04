Solanium (SLIM) Reaches Market Cap of $122.57 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $122.57 million and $2.43 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.74 or 0.08159734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.99 or 0.99826832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

