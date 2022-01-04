Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.15.
About Sompo
