Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

