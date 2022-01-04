Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the year.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Eric Haskell sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $25,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $63,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,582 shares of company stock worth $596,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.