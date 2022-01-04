Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.