SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after buying an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 308,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 656,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 656,440 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,586,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

