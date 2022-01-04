SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 158,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,676,938 shares.The stock last traded at $46.01 and had previously closed at $45.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

