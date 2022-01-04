SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $169,348.03 and $38.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.99 or 1.00102465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00520937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00290405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007825 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

