Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221 ($2.98).

LON SPI opened at GBX 251 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 143 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

