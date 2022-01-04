Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

