Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

NYSE SRC opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

