Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.