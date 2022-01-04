SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $86.00

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

