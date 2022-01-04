SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $86.00

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.
Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.