Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $548,282.21

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $548,282.21 and $11,248.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 2,008,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,840 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.