SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.38 ($22.06).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.26) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.52) to GBX 1,690 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SSE traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,666 ($22.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,625.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,593.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £17.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

